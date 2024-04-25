Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

