2,336 Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,105,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 267,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.