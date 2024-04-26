Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $90.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

