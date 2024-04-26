Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $91.00 at UBS Group

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after buying an additional 98,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

