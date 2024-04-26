1,100 Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.