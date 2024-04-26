800 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,830,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,202,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,953,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,733,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.