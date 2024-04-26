446,832 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,133,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 66.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:HESM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

