5,619 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Arcosa by 533.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 49.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $76.70 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACA

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.