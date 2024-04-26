Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

