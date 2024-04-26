Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,200 Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $75.06.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

