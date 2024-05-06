Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $957.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $943.75 and a 200 day moving average of $897.24. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

