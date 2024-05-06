Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,291,000 after acquiring an additional 122,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

NYSE VLO opened at $156.84 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

