9,169 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

