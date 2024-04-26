J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,326 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SMDV stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $754.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.