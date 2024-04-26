J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

