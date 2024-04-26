ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.32

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 96075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ABB Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

