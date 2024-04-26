Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.51

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 104317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.