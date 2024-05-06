StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of StoneCo worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 620,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.