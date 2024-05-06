Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance
Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.58. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plains All American Pipeline
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Coca-Cola Stock Analysis: Key Insights and Trends
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Metal Stocks Setting Up for Double-Digit Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.