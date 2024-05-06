Wedbush Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $10.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

