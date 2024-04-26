YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $14.45. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 783,962 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLY. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.