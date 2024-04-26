abrdn plc Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,477 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.