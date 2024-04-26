abrdn plc Takes $12.20 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.20% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,180,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,754,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 115,505 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $552,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,764.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,998.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,577 shares of company stock worth $7,400,635. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

