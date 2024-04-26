United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $859,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $235.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $228.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

