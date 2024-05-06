Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.