MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after acquiring an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,143,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $362.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.10 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

