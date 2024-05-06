PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

PACS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

