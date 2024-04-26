Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 97 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $473.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

