AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Frances Spark Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

