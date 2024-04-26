Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.