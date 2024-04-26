Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

