Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAA
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.