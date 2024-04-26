Signaturefd LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ventas by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.