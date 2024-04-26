Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

