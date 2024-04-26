Signaturefd LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 996,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

