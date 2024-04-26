Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.