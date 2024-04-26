Signaturefd LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

