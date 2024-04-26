Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.24 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $214.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $245.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,451,154.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

