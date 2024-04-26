Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 136 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $787.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $947.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.99. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

