Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,232,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

