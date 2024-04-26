Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $85.64 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.