American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American Financial Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 242.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 111.1% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

