Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $224,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.7 %

EQNR opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

