Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.