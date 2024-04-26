First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.