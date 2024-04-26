Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

HUBB opened at $402.27 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.99 and its 200-day moving average is $341.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

