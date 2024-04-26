Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.76. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 637,860 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 399,492 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

