Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,554 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,221,000 after buying an additional 140,719 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,050,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,178,000 after buying an additional 355,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,498,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,628,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GFL opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -322.90 and a beta of 1.13.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

