Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ARW opened at $127.81 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

