Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 443 ($5.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.17, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.50 ($5.59).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

