Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- About the Markup Calculator
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.