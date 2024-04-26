Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 443 ($5.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £619.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,934.17, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 281 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.50 ($5.59).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

