Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total transaction of $1,799,175.12.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

Atlassian stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

